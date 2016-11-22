Tiger skin seized, 2 held

more-in

Officials of Bejjur Forest Range in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday seized a tiger skin and arrested two persons in connection with its illegal transport. The arrests came while the accused P. Sudhakar of Kethini village and D. Santosh of Gudem village, both in Bejjur mandal, were moving with the skin on a twowheeler near Etiguda, hamlet of Bejjur.

Producing the seized skin and the accused at a press conference, Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Forest Officer P. Venkateswarlu, Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Ravi Prasad and Bejjur Forest Range Officer M. Ram Mohan said the skin was purchased by the duo from somewhere in Maharashtra according to preliminary information. More details will be known only after interrogation of the accused, they added.

The skin was apparently being transported to an undisclosed destination for sale. The identity of the animal however, needs to be established as tiger movement has been reported from that area some months back.