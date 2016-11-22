It is that time of the year again, when the Swiss Alps beckon. ‘You can ... but you don’t have to’ reads the tag line that Switzerland Tourism is using this time to entice Indian travellers, saying ‘nature wants you back.’

Go skiing escorted by an expert in the Interlaken, stay at a hotel that offers you the best view of the Alps, or go to Schilthorn and the 007 mountain that offers you an even better view, says Switzerland Tourism’s India director Claudio Zemp.

“We can see that people in India are becoming more adventurous these days. They don’t want to just take a cable car up a Swiss mountain and take pictures. They want more adventure, and we offer them just that — adrenaline racing stuff. Go white-water rafting, take a snow-shoe trek, go skiing, or even climb a mountain,” he said.

Mr. Zemp said actor Ranveer Singh has been signed as brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. “We wish to showcase the fact that Switzerland is not only about nature in all its splendour, but that we have more activities and adventures to offer for the more experiential Indian traveller.”

“There are lots of options in winter and in summer, but if you would rather have a more relaxing holiday that’s absolutely possible too. You could go any time you want. We are making it a complete package for families and honeymooners,” said deputy director Ritu Sharma.

Currently, tourism in Switzerland is ranked number 4 in terms of export revenues, after the chemical and metal industries and the luxury watch-making industry, she said. As for numbers, compared to the calender year 2014, 2015 saw a 22 per cent growth in Indian travellers to Switzerland.

“This year, if we get 10 per cent more, we will be more than happy,” she said.