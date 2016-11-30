Tension at Khammam Rythu Bazaar

Frayed tempers: MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressing the vegetable farmers at Rythu Bazaar in Khammam on Tuesday. -PHOTO: G.N.RAO | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Farmers oppose sale of vegetables by local vendors at the entrance of the market

Tension prevailed in front of the Rythu Bazaar near the bus station here on Tuesday when a section of the farmers staged a protest opposing the sale of vegetables by local vendors at the entrance of the Rythu Bazaar.

Adverse effect

The aggrieved farmers from various parts of Khammam division protested against the operation of vegetable stalls by the local vendors in front of the Rythu Bazaar, citing its alleged adverse effect on their livelihood. The local vendors also staged a sit-in demonstration demanding that they should be allowed to sell vegetables at the same place to eke out a living.

Some protesters laid siege to the Rythu Bazaar entrance claiming themselves as farmers.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar rushed to the spot along with the mandal Revenue officials to end the impasse.

Heated arguments

Tense moments were witnessed as the agitated farmers entered into a heated argument with the counter-protesters.

The farmers raised slogans demanding that the Rythu Bazaar be allowed to be used only by the “genuine farmers” to sell their produce to the consumers at remunerative prices without the involvement of "middlemen."

Mr Ajay assured the protesters that he will discuss the matter with the officials concerned to settle the issue amicably.