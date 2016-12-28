Telangana waives Rs. 3,920 crore of outstanding home loans of the poor

more-in

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced waiver of outstanding loan of Rs. 3,920 crore to beneficiaries of the housing schemes for economically weaker sections over the years.

“The outstanding amount is hanging like a sword on the heads of the poor families who have been provided shelter under the weaker sections housing scheme from 1982 to 2016. The Finance Department will soon hold a meeting with the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) where the formalities and modalities will be discussed to transfer the burden to the State government,” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister announced the waiver during his reply to the short discussion on “Weaker Section Housing including Rajiv Swagruha, Rajiv Gruhakalpa and Double-Bedroom Houses”. In response to the request of some members, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also announced waiver of the outstanding loan of the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa beneficiaries. However, the amount was not specified.

Not only that, but the government would also cover the poor, who were sanctioned house with clay tiles roof in the past, under the double-bedroom housing scheme since most of such houses were reaching dilapidated stage now, the Chief Minister said responding to some members’ suggestions.

Reacting sharply to Congress member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s remarks that the new camp office-cum-official residence of the Chief Minister had 150 rooms and its value was over Rs. 400 crore, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said such venting of “jealousy” would amply exhibit the Congress’ mindset. “Nizam had given lakhs of acres of land in the city, but unfortunately there was no official residence to the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh till late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy constructed one in 2005,” he noted.

However, there was no ample parking and meeting space and to overcome it the new complex had been constructed with about Rs. 37 crore. “It is not KCR’s house but the Telangana Chief Minister’s official residence and whoever becomes Chief Minister in future will occupy it. It’s Telangana people’s asset”, he explained and suggested the Congress leaders not to stoop to such lows.