Telangana celebrates a colourful Christmas

Christmas cheer: Devotees praying to Jesus Christ at the RCM church in Khammam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Midnight prayers, carols, and other religious activities marked the celebration of Christmas in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts on Sunday.

Popular churches, including the CSI church, the Karunagiri church, and the RCM church in Khammam town, were colourfully illuminated in connection with the festival.

Thousands of worshippers participated in the midnight mass late on Saturday, ushering in Christmas.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in various religious and charity programmes at the Church Compound and other places in the town on Sunday.

The historic St. Andrew’s church in the coal town of Kothagudem witnessed a steady stream of devotees, who attended special prayers and a host of holy events .

Adilabad Special Correspondent adds: Devotees celebrated Christmas in Adilabad by attending special service in different churches across the district.

The churches were brightly lit to herald the birth of Jesus Christ during the intervening night of December 24 and 25.

Christians belonging to the Holy Family Cathedral took out a candlelight rally in the night, before attending the special service.

On Sunday, special prayers began at 4.30 a.m. and continued even after day break.

Medak Staff Reporter adds: Christmas celebrations began at the CSI church located in the district headquarters on Sunday, with Bishop Solomon Raju holding the first prayer at 4.30 a.m. which continued till 7.30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, Lok Sabha MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, and Rajya Sabha MP R. Anand Bhaskar attended the special service.

Over one lakh devotees took part in the celebrations. The town wore a festive look with a large number of people arriving in the morning, but the number swelled by afternoon.

Dozens of shops were set up on both sides of the road to cater to the needs of the devotees.

Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti supervised the security arrangements. Closed circuit cameras were set up in and around the church to keep a tab on the movement of the people.