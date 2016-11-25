TU urged to announce exam results

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) State working committee member K. Ramana appealed to Telangana University authorities to announce the results of 2015-16 examinations immediately, and also give undertaking to the students to pay examination fee.

At a media conference at the varsity campus on Thursday, Mr. Ramana said spot admissions were not conducted for vacant seats in different departments, and with the problems at hostels students were facing difficulty consuming the food.

He also called upon the authorities not to link every issue with cost benefit analysis as it would cost the poor students coming from rural backgrounds dearly.

Mr. Ramana said the second entrance gate of the varsity campus must be opened for the convenience of students, teachers, and staff. He suggested them to make efforts to reduce mess expenditure instead of imposing the burden onto the students.