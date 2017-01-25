TRS meeting public aspirations: Dy. Speaker

Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been ruling the State in accordance with public aspirations.

All efforts are being made to fulfil the promises made to the public during election campaign.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Ms. Padma said that the Government has been going ahead with its work to realise ‘Golden Telangana’ and as part of that Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya were taken up on a large scale.

“We will provide potable drinking water to every household by the end of the year. Medak and Sangareddy districts have largely benefitted with the implementation of Mission Kakatiya as majority of the tanks were filled with water and groundwater levels increased,” she said adding that residential schools were being established as part of KG to PG Free education for all.

She also mentioned about establishment of minority residential schools stating that the Government was committed to improving the conditions of minority community.

Later in the day, Ms. Padma inaugurated marketyard and junior college at Kangti and sub-station at Abbenda.