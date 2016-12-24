TRS hoodwinking the poor: Revuri Reddy

It has been two years since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Warangal and toured its slums; he had promised to build double-bedroom houses for the poor but nothing has been done till date, said senior TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy.

By showcasing one model house at Erravelli, the Chief Minister was trying to hoodwink the poor. Of the 50 lakh people needing housing, what did the State government do to deliver its promise, he sought to know.

“How many houses are being constructed? What happened to the promise made to the people of Warangal?”

The TRS government was making false claims on its promise and was trying to paint a rosy picture. There was widespread discontent among the people. The promise of three-acre land to Dalits, fee reimbursement, and jobs to unemployed youth, among others, were left unfulfilled, Mr. Reddy said.

Speaking about Mr. Rao’s remark that the TRS would register cases if the Opposition levelled baseless allegations against the party, the TDP leader said they were ready to face cases and prove their statements on the corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, and other government schemes.

“How could the government make 95 per cent payment for just dumping pipes for Mission Bhagiratha? Let them pay only after they deliver drinking water to each household as promised,” he said.

Whenever the Chief Minister or his son, K.T. Rama Rao, and son-in-law, Harish Rao, visited the districts, contractors were issuing advertisements worth Rs. 50 lakh each. Were they doing without any quid pro quo, Mr. Reddy asked.

The TDP would mobilise people in a big way and pressurise the government to deliver all its promises made on the eve of elections, he added.

TDP leaders E. Mallesham and Gandra Satyanarayana Rao were also present.