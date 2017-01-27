TRS flayed for shifting Leather Park to Warangal

BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P. Sugunakar Rao flayed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for shifting the proposed Leather Park in Rukmapur village in Choppadandi mandal to Station Jangaon in Warangal district against the wishes of the people of Karimnagar.

Mr. Rao, along with Choppadandi Assembly in-charge Lingampalli Shankar and district leader T. Harikumar Goud, visited the proposed park site in Rukmapur village.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the BJP government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had sanctioned the Leather Park at Rukmapur in 2003 following the initiatives taken by the then Union Minister, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

However, it was shifted to Nellore district. Following pressure, the then Congress government under the Chief Ministership of Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy had assured to set up the park in Rukmapur in 2008, but there was no progress on that end. Later, the then Chief Minister, Kiran Kumar Reddy, had allocated the site for setting up the APSP 17th Battalion. However, the police battalion was shifted to Rajanna-Sircilla district due to pressure from Minister for Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao.

Stating that the Rukmapur site was ideal for the Leather Park, Mr. Sugunakar Rao said the BJP has decided to conduct a round table conference on the issue in Karimnagar town on January 31 and chalk out future agitational programmes.

He flayed TRS leaders, including Minister for Finance Etala Rajender, MP B. Vinod Kumar, and the district legislators, for remaining silent when the proposed park was shifted from the district to Station Ghanpur in Warangal district.