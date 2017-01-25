Telangana

TJR meets Pawan Kalyan

Dissenting voice: Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

more-in

Giving scope for raising an eyebrow, Congress former whip T. Jayaprakash Reddy met Janasena president and cine actor Pawan Kalyan here at Ismailkhanpet on Wednesday and held discussions with him for some time.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was here to participate in the shooting of Katamarayudu cinema along with comedian Ali and heroine Sruthi Hasan.

Though Mr. Pawan did not disclosed what transpired between them, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that even political issues came up for discussion but this was not the time to disclose them.

He has alleged that both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to keep their promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh. “The Congress party will come to power and accord special status to Andhra Pradesh like carving separate Telangana in the past,” he said.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
state politics
money and monetary policy
political development
political parties
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2017 10:58:17 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/TJR-meets-Pawan-Kalyan/article17093627.ece

© The Hindu