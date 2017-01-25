TJR meets Pawan Kalyan

Giving scope for raising an eyebrow, Congress former whip T. Jayaprakash Reddy met Janasena president and cine actor Pawan Kalyan here at Ismailkhanpet on Wednesday and held discussions with him for some time.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was here to participate in the shooting of Katamarayudu cinema along with comedian Ali and heroine Sruthi Hasan.

Though Mr. Pawan did not disclosed what transpired between them, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that even political issues came up for discussion but this was not the time to disclose them.

He has alleged that both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to keep their promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh. “The Congress party will come to power and accord special status to Andhra Pradesh like carving separate Telangana in the past,” he said.