Suicide, a disturbing trend among Adivasis

The recent spate of suicides by Adivasi Gonds in undivided Adilabad district has come as a disturbing trend in the aboriginal ethos. Whatever these people may be lacking in, they have no dearth of will power required to face any adversity.

The concept of suicide was non-existent within the ethnic population scattered across Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts until 2011-12 when the first of the four suicides by Adivasis was reported from Esuguda in Neredigonda mandal. A dozen more ended their lives since July 2014, half of which happened in 2015.

The suicide of Kumram Tulsiram on December 9, however, was a jolt to the Adivasi community as he belonged to Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal, the village which saw the likes of legendary martyr Kumram Bheem waging a struggle against the Nizam and more importantly, he was just 22 years old when he ended his life. Of the 16 suicides, only the last two occurred in the tribal heartland and the others were from Talamadugu, Boath, Neredigonda, Bela, Gudihatnoor and Sirpur (T) mandals where the non-tribal population has already overwhelmed the ethnics.

The 3.7 lakh Adivasis, Gonds being in majority with 2.5 lakh population, living in these districts falling between Penganga river in the north and Godavari in the south are unique in many ways, subsistence farming being one of it. They till about 3.5 lakh acres of land, the holdings being just 4 to 5 acres per family on an average.

“We cultivate some varieties of food grains for our own consumption and cotton and soya in about three fourths of our holdings to meet our financial needs during festivals,” pointed out Athram Bheem Rao, a Gond farmer from Mallapur in Indervelli mandal. The Adivasis cultivate jowar in the rabi season which ensures that they do not go hungry during difficult times.

“Yes, most of us are caught in debt trap like others,” observed Athram Raju of Gowri Kolamguda in Jainoor mandal. “But we never think in terms of ending life because of the debts,” he added making it clear that the reasons for suicides among aboriginal people were different.

Increasing liquor consumption, with 18 retail outlets in the tribal mandals cumulatively selling liquor worth nearly Rs. 27 crore, is potentially a key factor influencing the aboriginal people.

Though there are no figures available in this regard, more number of Adivasis seem to be dying because of alcoholism.