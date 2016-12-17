Telangana

Students urged to become employable

Industry ready: Director Engineers Without Borders Ashok Agarwal at Gitam University .   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

All India meet of Engineers Without Borders student chapters gets underway at GITAM University Hyderabad campus

Students should learn the basics thoroughly, develop the right attitude and work as a team, Director Engineers Without Borders International Ashok Agarwal said.

Dr. Agarwal, who is director EWB International and India and GITAM University, Hyderabad chapter, was speaking at the inaugural of the two-day meeting of EWB All India Chapters held at GITAM University campus here on Friday. This program is being organised jointly by EWB GITAM University Hyderabad and EWB TKREC student chapters.

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Pro-Vice Chancellor N. Siva Prasada, Hari Adavalli, treasurer EWB India Hyderabad Professional Chapter, Bharat C. Maharaj, Chairman, EWB India, principal School of Technology Ch. Sanjay, dean and director, HBS, Y. Lakshman Kumar, resident director DVVSR Varma, faculty advisor EWB Students Chapter Dwivedi participated.

Prof. N. Siva Prasad announced that GITAM University had initiated a course called ‘Community Service’ in their curriculum. The meeting is being attended by representatives from 22 EWB student chapters.

