Stringent quality measures in railway signalling stressed

Calling for stringent measures and sustained efforts towards ensuring quality of signalling works, the Director-General, Signal & Telecommunication, Railway Board Akhil Agrawal said that safety shall remain the prime consideration for the Indian Railways.

Mr. Agrawal was addressing the All-India conference of Signal and Telecom Engineers hosted by South Central Railway here on Sunday.

He focused on meeting the targeted schedules for signalling works and advised that funds be utilised on time to ensure completion without delay.

Stressing the need to analyse causes for signalling failure, Mr. Agrawal dwelt on the various reasons that go into it and sought that every effort be made to negate the same.

N. Kasinath, Additional Member, (Signal) Railway Board highlighted the critical aspects of Signalling that are to be critically discussed and an action plan envisaged.

Arvind Mital, Executive Director (Signal), Railway Board, S.K.Goel, Executive Director, Signal (Projects), Shobhan Chaudhuri, Executive Director (Telecommunication), Sunil Gupta, Executive Director (Mobility, Signal &Telecom) were present.

A host of presentations concerning various subjects to improve mobility on Indian Railways, in terms of Signalling & Telecommunication were made by the participants at the All India conference.

Nov 28, 2016

