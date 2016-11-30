Stone laid for nature park in Adilabad

more-in

Nature parks to come up in all districts, says Forest Minister

ADILABAD: Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a nature park in Mavala gram panchayat near Adilabad town.

The park — KCR Nandanavanam — will come up in 400 acres and developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 crore.

Speaking at the foundation laying, Mr. Ramanna said similar parks were coming up in all the districts in Telangana, in tune with the plan of the Chief Minister.

The KCR Nandanavanam will be a boon for nature lovers in Adilabad, the Minister observed. People of the district headquarters can easily access its facilities it as it is only six km away, he added. The park will have trees of all local varieties, including fruit bearing and ornamental trees.

Adilabad Conservator of Forest T.P. Thimma Reddy was present.