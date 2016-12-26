Statues of literary greats to dot Khammam landscape

more-in

The statues of legendary Telugu literary personalities - Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu and his brother Dasarathi Rangacharyulu - both recipients of Sahitya Akademi Award, will be installed in the town under the aegis of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) on December 29.

According to sources, the TANA will hold a mega literary festival christened “Chaitanya Sravanthi” featuring literary competitions, a literary convention and a host of other programmes at Puvvada Auditorium on the premises of Mamata Medical College here on Thursday.

The concluding ceremony of the literary fete will be held at Sequel Resorts in the town on Thursday evening.

Literary awards will be presented to distinguished writers and poets in the presence of a galaxy of noted literary personalities at the closing ceremony.