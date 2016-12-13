State plans to make T-Wallet free-to-use platform

more-in

The T-Wallet proposed to be introduced soon by the Telangana Government to make all financial transactions from people to government and government to people cashless would be a free-to-use platform without any additional fee/charges to those availing it.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would take up the matter to make all transactions made with the help of T-Wallet free of any charges. This was stated by Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao here on Monday while chairing the first meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on cashless transactions in Telangana.

The meeting of the panel on promoting digital payments Telangana was also attended by Ministers Etela Rajender, G. Jagadish Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and P. Mahender Reddy. In his opening remarks, Mr. Rama Rao stated that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was the first Chief Minister in the country to take a holistic approach towards demonetisation and the ways to overcome the problems arising out of it.

Stating that Telangana Government is taking a series of steps to promote digital payments in the State, the Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman said the ultimate aim of those measures is to ensure ease of transactions for citizens and also to improve transparency in various government and private financial transactions.

Explaining about the first village to go cashless in the State, Ibrahimpur in Siddipet district, the Minister said a combination of UPI, PoS machines, Rupay cards and QR Code-based payment systems were used. He stated that imparting digital payment literacy and ensuring security of user data is of paramount importance in the whole exercise.

Mr. Rama Rao further felt that citizens should have the ability to transact on all platforms with equal ease, and inter-operability between various banking and financial institutions would hold the key. He gave the Cabinet panel overall view of the proposed T-Wallet app.

The Cabinet panel was informed that the payment gateway was being designed keeping all kinds of users in mind. The Minister urged the government officials and bankers who participated in the meeting to ensure that the transition from cash payments to digital payments is a smooth affair for citizens.

Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan gave a detailed presentation on the proposed T-Wallet and explained that it would have state-of-the-art features and also in-built security measures. He informed the participants that a massive digital payment literacy campaign was launched on December 7.

Principal Secretary Suresh Chanda, who heads the State task force on digital payments, gave an overview of various findings of the team and the strategy to be followed to promote digital payments in Telangana.