State-level meet of land oustees on November 30

A State-level meeting of land oustees from different projects is being organised in Hyderabad on November 30, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M. Kondandaram said.

The state-level meeting would enable the oustees to air their grievances and exchange notes in facing issues, Mr. Kodandaram said addressing a meeting of TJAC at the district headquarters here on Friday.

A periodical would be launched shortly to explain about the programmes of the organisation, he explained. The TJAC was able to present proper facts regarding irrigation projects and power projects, the TJAC leader said and added that they would continue to work to protect the rights of Telangana people.

Units of the TJAC will be established in the newly-formed districts, he said and added that they were also trying to get a comprehensive picture of education and health sectors in the State. He was accompanied by TJAC district leader Y. Ashok Kumar and others.