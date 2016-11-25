Sports competition for differently-abled held

No holding them back: A woman taking part in shot put competition at Ambedkar stadium in Sangareddy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Justice M. Kanakadurga said all efforts would be put in place to protect the rights of Divyangans.

Participating in the competitions held for differently-abled children at Ambedkar stadium on Thursday, Justice Kanakadurga said everyone should come to the aid of special children who need attention.

DRDO project officer J. Aruna said they were taking up different activities to help people with special needs.

Sports competitions were also held at Siddipet, which were flagged off by Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao. Addressing the gathering, he promised to sanction double-bedroom houses for differently-abled persons.

Competitions were held in shot put, wheelchair racing, caroms, and chess.

Student selected for national tournament

G. Sowjanya, a class 10 student of Nandikandi High School, was selected for the national cricket tournament. She will play in the under-17 team, said mandal education officer D. Anjaiah.

Welfare officer Mothi and District Education Officer Chandrakala, among others, were also present.