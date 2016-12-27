Special officers fail to visit schools

more-in

Contrary to the instructions given by the district administration, majority of the special officers appointed to inspect the government schools and review the performance of students appearing for the SSC examination have failed to comply with it due to various reasons.

In order to improve the performance of students in the ensuing SSC examinations, District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed 171 district officers, MPDOs and MEOs, as special officers and instructed them to visit at least two government schools in November.

The special officers were informed to visit their nominated schools and check the attendance of teachers and students, make students read and write and identify the problems in the schools and weakness of students. They were also asked to suggest appropriate measures to improve their performance in the ensuing examinations.

Leave alone visiting the schools located in the rural areas, majority of the district officers have not even visited the government schools located in the heart of Karimnagar town quoting various reasons. Ironically, some of the officials who had visited the schools informed the meeting about the shortage of infrastructure and not focused on the academics of the students.

At a review meeting with the district officials here on Tuesday, the District Collector instructed all the special officers to visit schools regularly and oversee the performance of students. He informed them to inspect the schools and see how the teachers were conducting the special classes for the students. He directed them to constitute special batches with five to six students and instruct the teachers to adopt them and ensure that they excelled in the examinations. Joint Collector Badri Srinivas, DRO Ayesha and others were also present.