Singareni pursuing an aggressive growth strategy: CMD

Celebration time: Singareni Collieries Company workers coming out of a mine after their work at 21 Incline underground coal mine at Yellandu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: Having notched up the highest growth rate of 15 per cent in coal production thereby emerging numero uno among all the public sector coal companies in the country during the previous fiscal, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was is vigorously pursuing an aggressive growth strategy to realise the full potential of its core competencies and expand its horizons into diverse realms, SCCL chairman and managing director N. Sridhar said.

He was speaking at the Singareni Foundation Day main ceremony held at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem on Friday, after hoisting the SCCL flag in the presence of the senior officials of the company and scores of SCCL employees, including coal miners and others.

Mr. Sridhar He went around various stalls put up at the sprawling stadium highlighting the glorious history of more than 120-year-old coal company and its multifarious activities, including coal exploration, production, dispatches, environmental management, mines rescue services, and welfare activities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Mr. Sridhar said the State-owned company has disbursed 23 per cent of its profits of the SCCL to the coal workers in 2015-16, which is an all-time high in the history of the company. The company has initiated a plethora of welfare programmes, including the revival of the Dependent Employment Scheme, he noted, adding that the company has diversified into the thermal power generation sphere by commissioning the Singareni Thermal Power Project in Adilabad district, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year.

Festivities

The company is poised to play a critical role in achieving ‘Bangaru Telangana’ as envisaged by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

All the Singarenians should strive to contribute their mite to enable the company realise its ambitious growth plans, he said.

A ‘2K Run’ and a host of impressive cultural programmes marked the Singareni Day celebrations in the coal hub of Kothagudem.

A slew of events including cultural shows, felicitation of best Singareni employees and prize distribution ceremonies were organised in the coal towns — Manuguru and Yellendu — in this connection.