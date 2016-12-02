Siddipet well on its way to becoming cashless transaction constituency

more-in

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurates coupon system at Rythu Bazaar

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao formally inaugurated a cashless transaction system at Rythu Bazaar where customers were issued coupons for purchasing vegetables. Farmers were paid in coupons that they would later convert into cash.

Awareness meetings were held among patrol bunk dealers and ration shop owners in the past two days. On Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao met the members of self help groups at the district headquarters and held a meeting with them to clarify their doubts. Similar meetings would also held with doctors, businessmen, pensioners and employees by December 6.

At the field level, the proposal is to conduct a door-to-door campaign to check the bank accounts and issue debit cards. Meanwhile, arrangements for installing swipe machines at sale points and providing internet connectivity would be completed soon. The teams that would visit villages as part of the door-to-door campaign would be equipped with data such as voters’ list, Samagra Kutumba Survey, census, Aadhaar, Jan Dhan accounts and details of all the bank accounts. Bank Mitras would be appointed at every village to help assist people in making cashless transactions. Also, grama sabhas would be held to motivate people to go for cashless transactions.

“Cashless transactions will be closely monitored at every sale point and incentives will be given to five households every week for four weeks for doing cent per cent cashless transaction. Similarly, incentives will be offered to sale point owners too,” Mr. Harish Rao told The Hindu.