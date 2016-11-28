She wins hearts treating patients in remote village

more-in

The doctor used to charge only Re.1 as her fee and conducted 30,000 deliveries

She had zest to serve rural communities as a doctor from her childhood and is fulfilling it now. In this village, a naxalite bastion once, she has been serving the poor for over four decades.

At a time when her peers did not feel it wise to work in rural areas in terms of career growth, this lady doctor stuck to her dream and provides medical services to them winning accolades for her humanitarian service. She has become ‘Akka’ (elder sister) for all the villagers in Jammikunta mandal.

Meet Nomula Hemalatha, a native of Illandakunta village in the mandal, who joined MBBS course in 1965 at Osmania University. During those days when the MBBS graduates got government job instantly on completion of the course, Dr. Hemalatha preferred to open a private clinic and serve the poor in Vavilala in 1973 and named it ‘Raghava Nursing Home’ after the presiding deity Lord Rama of Sri Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam of her native village.

During her initial days of medical practice there was no power supply in the village, but she continued to treat the poor. There were no roads or transport facilities, but people crossed the rivulets and dared all weather conditions to reach the clinic for availing medical treatment.

Getting babies delivered at her clinic is considered safe and people perceive she has ‘blessed hands to cure’ as she has cured millions coming from far off places. Dr. Hemalatha, who is in her 70s, now charges only Rs. 50 as consultation fees. When she started the practice, she used to take only Re. 1 and sometimes no fee. When the naxalite movement was at its peak, several injured naxalites also approached her clinic for treatment and she provided them medicare and medicines. Of course, the police also used to visit the clinic to question her.

Dr. Hemalatha said that she had taken up medical practice in the village as no one was ready to serve them. She feels proud and excited to serve the rural people and wins their hearts.

Her daughter is also a doctor and working in Hyderabad and sometimes visits the village to serve the people there.