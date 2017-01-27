Seminar on investment opportunities in Telangana

The Department of Commerce, Telangana University, will conduct a two-day national seminar on ‘investment opportunities and challenges in Telangana State,’ at its campus here on February 21 and 22.

The seminar convener, M. Yadagiri, said the seminar is aimed at providing a platform for experts on the subject to debate, discuss, and deliberate on the prospects and challenges for investments in Telangana. Academicians, industrialists, policy makers, and other eminent personalities will participate in the seminar in which six major sub-themes and as many technical sessions will be organised.

Listing out the sub-themes, Prof. Yadagiri, head of Department of Commerce, said the seminar will cover entrepreneurial opportunities, industrial policy, TS-iPASS, start-ups, T-Hub, and corporate governance. In view of Telangana achieving the top spot in the ‘ease of doing business’ category at the national level, which was a major spurt in the IT and IT-related services in the State, the seminar assumes importance, he said.

Around 200 delegates from across the country are expected to participate, and the research and policy papers would be presented to the government as valuable inputs in preparing policies for an investment-friendly State.

Those interested in participating and presenting research and policy papers can access the full details of the seminar on the Telangana University website.