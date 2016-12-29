Self-discipline keeps centenarian Aileni Kanakamma fit even today

She lived a full length of life attaining the age of 105 years and still active leading a normal life attending to her daily chores by herself.

Meet Aileni Kanakamma, who is an example for ‘Self-discipline’, rising from the bed before the dawn, going to bed early in the night and consuming a small quantity of food irrespective of its taste are secrets of her good health, she claims.

Born in Dontur village in Silvakodur mandal near Jagityal in an agriculture family, she was married to Aileni Gopal Rao of Gangapur village in Kadem mandal of erstwhile Adilabad district about 95 years ago. She has two sons and as many daughters. Her husband Gopal Rao passed away 15 years ago. Two years later her elder son Damodar Rao was killed by naxalites in the village.

Enjoying with the fourth generation of her progeny Ms. Kanakamma is still healthy with no complaints of blood pressure or diabetes. All her siblings, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law are no more. She came here to see her younger daughter Yadagiri Kamala Bai who lives at Yellammagutta in the town. The grand old lady says that hard work on the field, positive thinking and keeping worries at bay helped her remain hale and hearty in life.

Living peacefully in a remote village and away from polluted air might also be the reason for her good health. Even today, she enjoys sweets and had she not sustained an injury on her left leg due to a fall in the bathroom, she would have been moving around normally, says Kamala Bai.

Kanakamma saw every major political upheaval including the Telangana armed struggle and agitations for separate Telangana in 1948; 1969 and 2009.