Scientists visit pest-hit cotton fields

Cause for concern: A farmer apprising officials of the incidence of pestilence in his field at Jamidi in Adilabad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. HARPAL SINGH;S. HARPAL SINGH - S_ HARPAL SINGH

more-in

A team of agriculture scientists from the Agriculture Research Station, Adilabad and the Adilabad District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre (DAATTC) on Tuesday visited cotton fields in Jamidi village of Tamsi mandal which were hit by pink bollworm pestilence. Representatives of Bt seed company Rasi also visited the fields to assess the severity of pestilence and the reasons for it.

Dr. Sudhanshu Kasbe, the DAATTC coordinator, said pink bollworm pestilence was noticed at many places across the district but it has not assumed epidemic proportions so far. He opined that farmers need to inculcate best practices in terms of pest management.

Joint Director, Agriculture, Asha Kumari inquired with the farmers about the incidence and the remedial measures they had undertaken since August when the pink bollworm was first noticed. Entomologist, Regional Agriculture Research Station, Jagtial Dr. Venkataiah; Principal Scientist ARS, Adilabad Dr. Sreedhar Chauhan; Agronomist D. Mohan Das and head of Krishi Vikas Kendra Dr. K. Praveen Kumar, Ichoda Assistant Director of Agriculture Ramkishan and Agriculture Extension Officer (Technical) K. Shiva Kumar noted down the factors influencing such pestilence.