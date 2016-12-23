Sailors from Telangana make a mark at International Regatta

Competitive spirit: Telangana sailors who put up a fine performance winning six medals in the International Regatta in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For first-timers in international regatta, sailors from Telangana put up an impressive show winning six medals in the International Regatta in Chennai.

With the Telangana Youth Welfare and Tourism Ministry extending support, the young sailors, who honed their skills in the waters of Hussainsagar, ensured that the meet turned out to be a memorable one.

Despite the fact that they were exposed to open waters for the first time and their practice sessions were marred by the recent Vardah cyclone, the young sailors from Telangana showed the desired resilience to make critics take note of their performance at the event, which also had sailors from Sweden, Hong Kong, and Thailand compete.

One of the highlights was 11-year-old Sachin Bethamalla (Shaikpet Model School student), who won two silver medals in the sub-juniors category. Son of a small hotel employee in Secunderabad, Sachin was one of the star attractions at the event.

Rishab Nayar, 15, bagged a silver in the radial class in his maiden attempt, and also won his first international bronze medal in the same category. Now, he moves on to Chicago to test his skills in international waters.

Girl power

Another Telangana sailor who made a mark was Juhi Desai, who picked a bronze in the laser class. She also happens to be the only girl from Telangana to have had a podium finish.

This is an event which also proved that poor economic background was no deterrent, as Gautham Kankatla, son of a helper at KIMS Hospital and student of Udbhav School, showed great fighting spirit.

“He was unlucky to face two disqualifications and a wrong reading of a mark, as a result of which he missed a gold medal. It is good to see him move into the juniors category this year and sign off with a national medal. He could have fared a bit better were it not for a handful of unforced errors and disqualifications,” said coach Suheim Sheikh of the Yacht Club.