SP visits his adopted village

He also promised three computers to the school in Devapur village

Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas on Tuesday donated books to the school library at Devapur village in Talamadugu mandal. He also promised to give three computer systems to the school soon.

The SP was on a visit to the village which he has adopted to ensure all round development. This was his first visit to the village which is located about 11 km away from district headquarter town. Leading the locals in Swachch Bharat campaign during the day, Mr. Sreenivas cleaned the local bus station. He also addressed the local people after that and sought to know from them whether the concept of smaller districts has helped speedy development. The SP visited the school where he interacted with students who appealed for computers. He also checked the quality of food served during mid-day meals at the school. The villagers represented several matters to Mr. Sreenivas among which the sanction of a drainage and CC roads in the village were top on the list. He promised them litter bins and the local panchayat officials offered to look after clearing of garbage.

