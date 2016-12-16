SI held in note exchange case

more-in

A policeman who allegedly hatched a plan and implemented it, robbing three businessmen from Hyderabad in the name of exchanging old currency, was arrested by the Toopran police on Friday and sent in remand.

According to Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police, Medak, Basava Kotilingam, along with two other businessmen from Hyderabad, approached Venkatesh of Kallakal with an offer to supply new currency in exchange for demonetised notes.

As per the plan, Basavakoti Lingam and two others arrived at a farm house located in Kallakal village of Manoharabad mandal on the night of December 12 to exchange new currency notes of Rs. 91.78 lakh. They were attacked by some persons claiming to be police and robbed. It was suspected that Mr. Anand Goud, Sub-Inspector of Manoharabad, had played a key role in attacking and robbing the businessmen.

Mr. Basavalingam tried to lodge a complaint with the police of Manoharabad, who refused to register a case. The next day he filed a complaint with higher authorities forcing DIG Akun Sabarwal and SP Chandana Deepti to look into the issue.

After confirming the role of the SI, the Ramayampet police arrested him and registered a case. Three other persons arrested in the case were identified as K. Raja Goud, Paryad Singh and Bhikshapathi Goud.

The police seized Rs. 34.26 lakh.