SHE teams to check eve-teasing

more-in

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal has said that they had constituted SHE teams for the safety and security of womenfolk in entire police Commissionerate comprising Peddapalli and Mancherial districts. At an awareness programme on SHE teams at Government Degree College in Godavarikhani on Friday, the Commissioner of Police said that the SHE teams would be moving in plain-clothes in the crowded places such as business establishments, parks, bus stations, educational institutions and other offices and nab the eve-teasers. He said that the SHE teams would carry the spy-cameras and record the harassment being caused by the eve-teasers and counsel them before their parents. He also warned that they would be dealt with firmly against the culprits harassing the women by social media and in open public. He asked women to dial 100 or 7013418254 if need arises.