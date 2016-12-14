Rs. 50-crore works near completion: Nizamabad Mayor

Mayor Akula Sujatha said Rs. 50-crore works in the district headquarters town, including underground drainage, are on different stages of completion.

Strongly condemning the accusations of TPCC general secretary B. Maheshkumar Goud that the TRS government failed to keep its promise of releasing Rs. 100 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Nizamabad (MCN), she said Mr. Goud was criticising only for the sake of criticism and nothing else.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she said Member of Parliament K. Kavitha and MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta have been making relentless efforts for the overall development of the town ever since they were elected, and have released crores of rupees from their constituency development funds.

Last summer, when the entire State suffered from drought and faced drinking water crisis, Nizamabad town was free from the issues thanks to the release of water from the Nizamsagar project due to the initiative of Ms. Kavitha and Mr. Gupta. The MCN supplied water to every place by engaging 50 tankers, Ms. Sujatha said, adding that the old master plan formulated in 1972 was being altered to give a facelift to the city.

TRS floor leader in the civic body Y. Murali said when his party bagged the corporation in the elections, it owed Rs. 15 crore to different agencies. However, the newly-elected body cleared the dues, besides spending about Rs. 50 crore for development, in the last two years.

Keeping his promise to give Rs. 100 crore to the civic body, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned Rs. 25 crore in the first phase. The amount, however, did not reach following the demonetisation of higher denomination notes; nonetheless, the amount was likely to come within a week, Mr. Murali said.

TRS leaders Nyalam Kishan, Sujith Singh Takur, Naveed Iqbal, and Daram Sailu were also present.