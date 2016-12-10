Rs 10-lakh ex-gratia for family of victims

more-in

Telangana Government announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the family of those killed in the building collapse at Nanakramguda on Thursday night.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced the ex-gratia amount after supervising relief and rescue operation at the accident site on Friday morning.

The Minister said that in all 13 persons are stated to be trapped under the rubble of the building. “Injured have been rushed to a private corporate hospital for treatment. We will bear the cost of their treatment. A sum of Rs. 1 lakh will be paid to the family of the injured persons,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning against illegal constructions, Mr. Rama Rao asked the GHMC officials to inspect the nearby buildings. “Please check the standard of the constructions and their safety. If the need be evacuate the residents and raze the buildings,” he directed officials.

On the owner of the building was absconding, but one of his family members is in the police custody, Mr. Rama Rao said. A special team has been formed by the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to nab the absconding owner.

The Minister wondered as to how the owner could construct six floors on a plot of less than 200 square yards. “This clearly shows his greed and the lapses on the part of the GHMC officials,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said that there was no delay on the part of the Government in taking up relief and rescue operations. “The minute we got information, the police, GHMC, NDRF and fire service personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped people. We are hopeful that the work will go on till all are rescued. We hope that there could be some survivors,” he said.