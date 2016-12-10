Revanth Reddy flays KCR, family

TDP working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for having failed to release fee reimbursement to students, here on Friday.

Taking part in a procession organised by the TDP from NTR statue near Public Gardens to Ekasila park demanding release of fee reimbursement and later addressing the gathering of students, he said many promises were not fulfilled by the Chief Minister. Mr. Rao and his family benefited from the separate Telangana movement, amassing wealth. The family set up a television channel and newspaper and bought hundreds of acres of land.

“We have been raising these questions for a long time, but there is no answer from the Chief Minister,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy sought to know why the Chief Minister was engaged in constructing new buildings and questioned the logic behind having a bullet-proof bathroom when the people in the State were facing hardships. People who voted the TRS to power would definitely give a fitting reply in the next election.

The TDP leader also found fault with Mr. Rao touching the feet of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, describing it as an insult to the people who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana State.

“During the separate Telangana movement, Mr. Rao said he was a lone man and had nothing to earn. However, the people are observing how his family is running the show and what they have actually gotten from the separate statehood,” he added.