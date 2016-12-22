Remote village gets road with police assistance

Community service: Kumram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police (third from left) with children after distributing stationery at Loha in Dahegaon mandal. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT;BY ARRANGEMENT - ARRANGED

more-in

ASIFABAD (Kumram Bheem Asifabad District): In the remote areas of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, , most of which used to be under Naxal influence, promises are made to be kept.

One such promise made over a year ago by district Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh saw laying of a 6-km long gravel road to the remote Loha village in Dahegaon mandal a couple of days back.

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus plied for the first time to the interior village from Girivelli thanks to the road, helping the villagers of Loha and Girivelli who had to walk all the distance even for small errands.

Villagers’ plea

The villagers had appealed for a road to Mr. Sunpreet Singh when he had visited the Naxal-affected Girivelli village in 2015 in his capacity of Additional SP at Bellampalli in the then undivided Adilabad district. However, before he could draw up a plan for implementing it he was transferred.

After taking over as SP of the newly carved Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Mr. Sunpreet Singh made efforts to keep his promise.

The work was taken up by the police under its ‘Memu Saitham’ programme involving villagers and the road was laid within a week.

The SP travelled in the first RTC bus service to the village to participate in the programme organised to celebrate the connectivity. At the village, the SP handed over school bags, notebooks and pens to local students besides distributing volleyball kits, sarees, panchas, sweaters and blankets.