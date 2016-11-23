Reforms to streamline civil supplies dept.

more-in

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that the State government was planning to introduce reforms in the civil supplies department to check misuse of public exchequer and corruption.

Participating in a meeting with the civil supplies, IKP, millers and dealers in Peddapalli town on Tuesday, he informed the officials to be polite with the farmers who come with their hard-earned produce to the marketyards and ensure that they get the assured minimum support price.

sHe said that they were providing tabs to all the procurement centres to enter the details of the farmers, his produce quantity, moisture content etc.

TSRTC chairman S Satyanarayana, TSIDC chairman Eda Shankar Reddy, legislators D Manohar Reddy and Putta Madhu, MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao, Joint Collector Prabhakar Reddy and others were also present.