Telangana

Rapist sentenced to death

more-in

A court here sentenced Jakkula Venkatswamy (30) to death for rape and murder of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Damerakunta village of Kataram mandal, now in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district.

The sentence was pronounced by Karimnagar First Additional Sessions Judge D Suresh.

According to the prosecution, Venkatswamy, a habitual offender, had nursed a grudge against the victim’s father, Rajaswamy, who was working as home guard in the Kataram police station, as the latter had told him to mend his ways. The assailant had lured the girl to his house and assaulted her before throttling her to death. He had hid the body in a basket and escaped on February 27 this year.

The police nabbed him on March 4 and launched prosecution proceedings. The accused was married but his wife had deserted him.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 4:37:51 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Rapist-sentenced-to-death/article16926630.ece

© The Hindu