Ramachandru Tejavath to visit JITS

Ramachandru Tejavath, Special Representative for Telangana State in New Delhi, would be delivering a lecture on ‘education and employment opportunities in foreign countries’ at the Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Science(JITS) here on Sunday.

JITS chairman J. Sagar Rao said the former IAS officer would be interacting with B.Tech final year students and brief them about the opportunities aboard.

Mr. Rao said IPS officer Anjitha Chepyala would also participate in the programme and empower students. Ms. Chepyala is the first female IPS officer from Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2017 8:12:03 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Ramachandru-Tejavath-to-visit-JITS/article17104009.ece

