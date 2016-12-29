Railway Minister to launch DMU to Morthad

After 24 years of wait the people of the district will have a regular train up to Morthad mandal headquarters in the Peddapally-Nizamabad rail route from the New Year.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the diesel multiple unit [DMU] train by remote from Secunderabad on December 30. Railway authorities made all arrangements for the launch of the train and the Morthad railway station is ready with all necessary facilities to welcome the train. From January 1 regular passenger train will ply between Peddapally and Morthad.

Initially, one train will be carrying passengers for five days in a week. At present trains are running up to Jagityal and it is an extension to Korutla in Jagityal district and Kammarpally and Morthad in the district. The then Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao laid the foundation for the 180-km train route in 1993.

It was scheduled to be completed up to Nizamabad by September this year, but only the track has been laid. Given the progress of the work it seems it will take another 10 months to one year to have the train in the route up to the town. When this train route takes full shape, it will connect the north and west via Nizamabad reducing the distance and travel time.

The station here will become a junction for the trains originating in west and north and people who want to go to New Delhi can travel through Peddapally instead of going to Secunderabad to board the train. Similarly, people of north and eastern India can travel to Mumbai in the same route.