RSS cadres take out rally to mark new dress code

Hundreds of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteers took out a rally in Hanamkonda on Sunday to commemorate the introduction of the new dress code.

Sporting black caps, khaki trousers, white shirts, and long sticks, the cadres took part in the procession that started and ended at Kakatiya Degree College grounds, covering Kakaji colony, Hanamkonda crossroads, Ashoka junction, Kumarpally vegetable market, Kammariwada, Kishanpura, Parade grounds, and Public Gardens.

Earlier in the day, at the district-level meeting of RSS volunteers, the cadres were exhorted to be vigilant and work for the growth of the organisation. Telangana State RSS chief P. Venkateswar Rao said the organisation has completed 90 years, and had played a key role in India’s independence struggle and Telangana armed struggle against foreign forces and feudal lords.

The RSS was meant for building a strong force of patriots, and they would be working to protect the motherland, culture, and tradition. They would fight against foreign forces trying to disturb the fabric of the country, he said.

Mr. Rao said demonetisation of high value currency notes was good for the country, which is being viewed wrongly by certain sections. RSS volunteers would explain the efficacy of the decision to the people.

Stone pelting has stopped in Kashmir, students have returned to schools and colleges as the extremists were disarmed from distributing money due to demonetisation.

Despite the opposition against the RSS and bad propaganda, the organisation would continue to grow and continue its good work, he added.

Chief guest Kummari Jagannadham described the RSS as a highly disciplined, committed force of individuals who relentlessly work for the protection of the motherland.