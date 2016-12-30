Protest against new Land Acquisition Bill

more-in

KHAMMAM: Vehemently opposing the New Land Acquisition Bill passed by the State Assembly, activists of the Telangana Rythu Sangham and other frontal organisations of the CPI (M) set ablaze copies of the Bill here on Thursday.

Addressing the demonstrators, Telangana Rythu Sangham state assistant secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that the new Land Acquisition Act undermines the Central Land Acquisition Act, 2013. It contains provisions detrimental to the interests of farmers, he said adding that the State government’s arbitrary move in this regard will do injustice to the land oustees.

He said the organisations espousing the cause of farmers and land oustees should gear up to undertake a joint struggle to exert pressure on the State government withdraw the new Act and implement the Central Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Telangana Rythu Sangham district president M Ramesh, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district secretary V Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.

Mild tension prevailed when the police thwarted an attempt by a group of CPI (M) cadre to burn an ‘effigy’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near the R&B Guest House here. The demonstrators shouted slogans condemning the alleged adverse criticism of the Opposition parties, particularly the CPI (M), by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Party district secretary P Venkateshwara Rao and others took part in the demonstration. The police whisked away the demonstrators to the Two Town Police Station and later let them off.