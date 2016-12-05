Telangana

Prohibitory orders imposed in Karimnagar

more-in

In view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the Karimnagar police commissionerate from Monday evening to Wednesday morning.

In a press note here on Monday, the Commissioner said that they have prohibited every kind of assembly for public meetings, dharnas, processions, and motorcycle rallies. He said that they would not allow gathering of five or more persons in any part of the district.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
police
hinduism
islam
Ayodhya
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2016 11:33:28 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Prohibitory-orders-imposed-in-Karimnagar/article16764947.ece

© The Hindu