Prohibitory orders imposed in Karimnagar

In view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the Karimnagar police commissionerate from Monday evening to Wednesday morning.

In a press note here on Monday, the Commissioner said that they have prohibited every kind of assembly for public meetings, dharnas, processions, and motorcycle rallies. He said that they would not allow gathering of five or more persons in any part of the district.