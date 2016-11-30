Prisons in Telangana need a security revamp

more-in

A major issue is the lack of CCTV cameras in most of the jails, says a senior official

In the last one month, terrorists escaped from prisons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradhesh and Nabha in Punjab in two separate incidents. In Telangana too, two prisoners managed to escape from their high-security barracks of Warangal jail in November.

While no incidents like that of Bhopal or Nabha have taken place, jails in the State — which currently hold some 30 people facing terrorism charges — need to update and improve security with regard to technology and surveillance, say officials. A major issue pertaining to surveillance and security is the lack of CCTV cameras in most of the jails, said a senior official from the Prisons Department. “There are cameras in some of the administrative areas, but other than that we monitor prisoners only manually. CCTV cameras will help us know what is happening from the control room in each prison,” he added.

While the Telangana government did sanction Rs. 30 crore for that purpose in the 2016-17 budget, the funds are yet to be allotted, informed the official. Another security issue in jails are the locks, which should be ideally fixed alongside the wall, he pointed out. “We have the same locks everywhere, which are fixed on the gate, which can be broken easily,” he added. As of November 19, there are 6,214 inmates including undertrials in all the jails in Telangana. Of that, there are about 30 terrorists and about 500 high-security prisoners, including Maoists, informed the official. According to him, having CCTV cameras will not only help them in monitoring their activities, but will also help the police during trial.

While the current arrangements are good enough to hold most of the prisoners, the official conceded that they are not adequate to hold terrorists and high-security prisoners like Maoists and hardcore criminals. He explained that each central prison would require about 150 CCTV cameras and the seven district prisons will need about 100 of them at least. “At times, there are allegations in courts against jail officials of physical abuse. Judges take these things very seriously. Some of the high-security prisoners are violent and officials are unwilling to deal with them because of false complaints. With CCTV cameras there will be evidence to show whatever transpires,” said the official.

There are 50 jails in Telangana, which comprise three central prisons, 7 district prisons, a special jail and other sub-jails. Of the total, eight are currently non-functional. And of the total 1,900-odd sanctioned posts, about 500 are presently vacant, stated the official.