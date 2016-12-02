Prevent HIV, students told

more-in

Doctors, medicos, paramedics, Aasha workers, ANMs and Government officers participated in the rallies conducted on the HIV/AIDS awareness in connection with the World AIDs [Prevention] Day here and in Kamareddy on Thursday.

District Collector Yogitha Rana and N. Satyanarayana of Nizamabad and Kamareddy respectively flagged off rallies. Senior doctors Madhusudhan, P. Ram Mohan Rao, V. Sureshkumar, IMA president Ravindra Soory, and general secretary Ajja Srinivas took part in the rally here.

At the Government Giriraj College the IMA, Nizamabad former president D.L.N Swamy asked students to be aware of the killer disease as it was still spreading rapidly in the country.

He wanted them to keep themselves away from the bad habits and improve awareness on sexual practices.

Presiding over the meeting Dr. Soory said that the responsibility of preventing HIV/AIDS in the country would largely be on the students and the youth.