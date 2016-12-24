Possessing both physical and mental toughness

more-in

Indian sports is not all about superstars in the glamour disciplines, but about big performers in less popular sports too! Take a look at 20-year-old Saara Afsaroddin Qureshi, a psychology student of AV College in the city, who is a gold medallist in the recent 5th Senior National Chess Boxing Championship.

The sport involves six rounds of chess and five rounds of boxing alternately.

Picking the basics from Durga Prasad, this Hyderabadi takes pride in reminding that only three players from Telangana (two others being Mohd Rayees and Kajal Kumari) represented the State in the nationals and interestingly, even Rayees won the gold while Kajal won a bronze.

For someone who started boxing eight years ago, Saara bumped into Mondu Das, president of Chess Boxing Federation of India, and got interested in the sport, which is yet to become popular, but has world championships for quite a few years now. And once this girl won the junior nationals in chess boxing twice, she never really looked back and is clearly enjoying her passion for this unique sport.

“Yes, the junior national titles gave me the feeling that I can make it big even though it meant requiring solid financial backing. I am finding it extremely difficult to manage the show coming from a middle-class family,” she says already preparing for a special performance in the forthcoming World Chess Boxing Championship likely to be held in Kolkata.

This is the first time the Telangana State team has taken part in the nationals as there is not much of an organised competition at the district or the State-level to promote the sport.

The biggest challenge for this young champion, who trains at Victory Playground, was to convince her conservative Muslim family. “I wasn’t really given the freedom to play a sport where one has to wear shorts in boxing. I had a real tough time convincing my parents and when I played my first national, my dad believed in me and started backing me completely,” she pointed out.

Like many boxers, Saara adores the great Muhammad Ali and is now pursuing the immediate target of winning a gold in the All India University Championship in Jalandhar.

And Saara is dreaming big – to be the world champion.