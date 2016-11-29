Poor response to bandh; Left party workers arrested

more-in

NIZAMABAD: Police took into custody the activists of Left parties when they staged a rastaroko in front of the RTC bus stand on Bodhan road, here on Monday, protesting against the withdrawal of higher denomination currency notes from circulation.

Later they were set free after execution of personal bonds at the police station.

Among those who were arrested included the CPI (ML)-New Democracy leader V. Prabhakar, PDSU leaders Aswin and Soundarya, CPI (M) leader M. Govardhan and CPI and MCPI (U) leaders. Earlier the workers of Left parties took out a rally from the Gandhi Chowrasta. The Congress leaders also observed the day as the Akrosh Diwas but did not participate in the Bharath bandh called by the Left parties. DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan, TSPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar and others took part in the protest demonstration.

Meanwhile, the bandh evoked poor response. RTC buses plied as usual, a majority of schools and educational institutions, shops and establishments, Government and private offices remained open and cinema theatres screened the shows.

Sangareddy Staff Reporter adds: There was a poor response to the bandh call given by opposition parties against demonetisation on Monday with almost all the establishments staying open. However, banks and some educational institutes remained closed.

Some of the CPI (M) workers held a motorcycle rally and tried to enforce bandh but buses moved normally. However, many of the hotels remained closed till afternoon to avoid any confrontation with the agitators.

Former Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy led a rally in the district headquarters demanding the Central Government take steps to ease situation for the common man suffering due to demonetisation. The Congress workers also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police arrested Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy and later released him.

Left parties’ activists held dharna before State Bank of India at Sadashivapet. A dharna was also held at Patancheru by Congress and Left parties. There was very poor response for bandh call at Siddipet and Medak districts as well.

Adilabad Special Correspondent adds: There was no impact of the Bharat bandh called by the Left parties in the four districts which had hitherto formed undivided Adilabad. The Congress party however, staged protests at various places. In Adilabad town, the Congress party staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowk condemning the Central government for inconveniencing people by demonetising higher denomination currency notes.