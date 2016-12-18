Police seize Rs. 17.23 lakh unaccounted cash

more-in

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have seized Rs 17.23 lakh ‘unaccounted’ cash from two persons at the railway station here on Sunday.

Sources said that the GRP personnel detained two persons — Murali and Upender — employees of a chilli trader in the town, while moving towards the exit gate after alighting from the Konark Express at the railway station here on Sunday morning.

The GRP team seized a bag containing Rs 17.23 lakh ‘unaccounted’ cash in both demonetised old notes worth Rs 1.20 lakh and the remaining amount in new currency notes from their possession, sources added.

The duo reportedly told the GRP personnel that the amount was from proceeds of chilli sold to a customer in Odisha. However, they reportedly failed to produce requisite documents in support of their claim.

The GRP police informed the Income Tax Department officials about the seizure.