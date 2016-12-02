Police directive to cinema hall owners

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy has instructed all the cinema hall owners to install CCTV cameras on their premises and also screen the visitors by installing the door-framed and hand-held metal detectors for the safety of film-goers. The Commissioner of Police convened a meeting of all the cinema hall owners in the town on Thursday. On the occasion, Mr. Kamalasan Reddy instructed the owners to install the cameras and metal detectors within 15 days. He also informed them to implement the playing of National Anthem in the cinema halls for all shows as per the directives of the Supreme Court. He also asked them to maintain proper sanitation of the premises after show and warned them of serious action if they violate any of the stipulated norms for the proper maintenance of the cinema halls. Additional CP, ACP J. Rama Rao and others were also present.