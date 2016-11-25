Poet Nandini Sidha Reddy selected for Vishista Puraskaram

Renowned poet Nandini Sidha Reddy has been selected for the prestigious Potti Sriramulu Telugu University’s annual Vishista Puraskaram award.

He would be felicitated with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh and a memento at the foundation day of the university on December 2, said Vice-Chancellor S.V. Satyanarayana here on Thursday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said for the first time the award was being announced outside Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy played a key role in the separate Telangana movement and was popular among the people of Telangana.

The Telugu University was striving to preserve and protect Telugu literature and culture. Over 3,000 students in Malaysia would be appearing for the Telugu examination. More students have enrolled in Telugu courses in Mauritius. Over 200 women were trained in Kolatam in Vikarabad recently. More such training would be organised by the varsity in all districts, Prof. Satyanarayana said.

The university would soon bring out a comprehensive Telangana Telugu dictionary and district-wise encyclopaedia.

The Vice-Chancellor said the State government was contemplating rechristening the university once the bifurcation is complete. The existing wing at Rajamundry would be upgraded as a full-fledged university if the Andhra Pradesh government decides to do so.

Prof. Satyanarayana said the State government would soon recruit teaching staff and more funds would be allocated to the wings at Warangal and other places. “There is rich repository of knowledge documented under various projects at Warangal Centre for Folk and Tribal Lore. We will sanction more funds for digitisation of all material,” he said.

Tribal Lore dean Battu Ramesh and Prof. Gaddam Venkanna, among others, were also present.