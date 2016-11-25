People pour out their woes to Central team

Impact study: Central government representative Anamika Singh (left) interacting with customers at a bank in Nirmal on Thursday on the impact of demonetisation. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT;BY ARRANGEMENT - arranged

ADILABAD: Common men, traders, bankers and officials, among others, poured out their woes arising out of demonetisation of high value currency to Deputy Secretary in School Education and Literacy department, Government of India, Anamika Singh, during her visit to Nirmal district headquarters town on Thursday.

She visited the town as part of the Central team to study the effect and impact of demonetisation on common people. She visited a bank, vegetable market, agriculture market yard and bus station to talk to common people and learn about the problems they were facing owing to the Union government’s move.

Ms. Singh was told about the difficulty in accessing smaller denomination notes post ban on higher currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. Some of the retail traders also talked about the same difficulty.

The Central government representative also held a review with bank officials, petrol bunk dealers, businessmen, traders, workers and police officials to review the situation. She was told by DRDA officials that they were finding it difficult to disburse social welfare pensions due to the cash crunch following demonetisation.

Ms. Singh was also apprised of the situation wherein workers and labourers were losing on account of shortage of lower denomination notes. Joint Collector Ch. Shivalingaiah accompanied the Central representative.