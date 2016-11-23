People need Batuku Telangana not Bangaru Telangana: CPI(M)

more-in

CPI (M) secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that people want Batuku Telangana that offers life instead of Bangaru Telangana as being promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the government was not worried about the problems being faced by the public and instead was trying to solve their own problems.

The Mahajana Padayatra of CPI (M) has reached the district headquarters on Tuesday night. Mr. Veerabhadram addressed a road side gathering at Ambedkar Chowrasta. “Why Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi? What had transformed between them?

What were the measures suggested by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao to the Prime Minister?” he asked adding that the projects in the State were being sanctioned for commissions instead for development.