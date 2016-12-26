Nomination for INSPIRE awards now open

more-in

District Science Officer V. Gurunadha Rao said the last date for applying to the INSPIRE awards was February 28, 2017.

Online nomination for the year 2016-17 through the E-Management of Inspire Award Scheme (E-MIAS) was now open, and schools could nominate students till the given date, he said.

Mr. Rao and District Education Officer S. Srinivasa Chary said the submission of project synopsis (in Word or PDF format) has now been made mandatory, along with submission of online nomination. Therefore, registration of all unregistered schools on the E-MIAS website — www.inspireawards-dst.gov.in — may also get expedited so that they too can avail the benefits of the scheme.

Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) is a national programme implemented by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract students to study science and pursue a career in research.

INSPIRE awards were established to encourage children think independently and identify solutions to problems in their vicinity. Children would exhibit ideas in a science fair and be awarded Rs. 5,000 to turn them into a working models.

Since its inception in 2010, nearly 13.85 lakh students have been funded.